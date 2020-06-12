Drive-thru Christmas parade draws hundreds of vehicles to downtown Tyler

Due to COVID-19, plans for a normal parade were canceled. Instead, cars lined the streets to pass by socially-distanced floats, and even got a visit from Santa Claus

TYLER, Texas — Close to 1,000 vehicles and excited spectators took part in this year’s drive-thru Christmas parade in downtown Tyler on Saturday.

The Rotary Clubs of Tyler continued the annual Christmas parade downtown; but this year, it looked a little bit different.

Instead of having the community gather on the streets to watch different businesses, clubs and organizations pass by, the public was invited to drive through downtown, where they could watch participating groups and organizations dressed up, performing and passing out their goodies.

“As Rotarians, we knew we had to do this,” Rotary Parade Chair Ashlea Wilson said. “We’re all about bringing our community together, especially this time of year. And it’s an annual tradition for East Texas.”