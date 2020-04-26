Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available on Tuesday, April 28 in Titus County.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center located at 1800 North Jefferson Avenue.



Testing is by appointment only.

The test will be available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.

This testing is provided in cooperation with Texas' Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies.

