Petition drive underway for beer, wine sales in Panola County Pct. 4

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A petition drive is underway in Panola County Pct. 4 to call a special election in November to allow voters to determine whether or not businesses in that rural area of the county can have the option of selling beer and wine.

The petition calls for legalizing the sale of malt beverages and wine for off-premises consumption, said Gayla Herring, manager of Coppers Corner convenience store, who is heading up the drive. The petition does not include the sale of “hard” alcohol or distilled spirits, which are not allowed anywhere in Panola County.

Herring said the petition drive would provide the store to have the opportunity to level the field with retailers a few miles north within the city limits of Carthage. Those locations already have the option to hold a license for the off-premises consumption of alcohol.