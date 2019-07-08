ELMO, Texas — The Elmo Fire Department responded to a major, multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-20.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 510.

According to the Elmo Fire Department, there were four vehicles involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks.

The Elmo Fire Department says one of the vehicles was a Ford Mustang, estimated to be driving over 100 mph. Officials say the driver lost control, struck a guard rail and then was hit by the other vehicles involved.

The driver of the Mustang was taken by helicopter to a Dallas hospital. Thefire department did not say the extent of the driver's injuries.

All other persons involved in the crash were released at the scene.

Authorities closed I-20 for about two hours while crews worked to investigate and clean up the scene.