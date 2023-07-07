OFFICIALS: Driver arrested after 'repeatedly' running over woman, ramming vehicle into house

Two people were hospitalized with broken bones and bruising. The children were not injured.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Officials say a woman has been arrested after reportedly running over a woman and ramming a vehicle into a home.

According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a 911 hang-up call, but before the call disconnected a woman was heard screaming in the background.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says the caller contacted the WCSO a second time and said a woman driving an SUV repeatedly ran over a woman before ramming her vehicle into a house. The caller stated a 5 and 3-year-old were in the house and the driver was now inside the house fighting with the residents.

When the WCSO arrived on scene, they they heard people screaming inside.

"The deputies entered the house through a destroyed front porch and door," Sheriff Akin said. "The irate driver charged down the hallway toward our deputies. Her fists were clinched. She screamed and cursed as she rapidly approached our officers. One of our astute deputies drew and deployed his taser. The electrified probes connected, and she fell to the floor. She suddenly became compliant."

The woman was taken to the Wise County Jail on the following charges:

Endangering a child (two counts)

Aggravated assault (two counts)

Her bond was set at $325,000.