Driver arrested for DUI, other charges for reportedly crashing into fence after running vehicles off road in Payne Springs area

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — One person was arrested after reportedly running other drivers off the road before crashing into a fence in the Payne Springs area.

According to Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, around 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, crews were alerted to a single-vehicle accident in the 8300 block of FM 198.

Officials say reports came in regarding a pickup truck driving erratically and running several vehicles off of the road prior to the crash.

"After the crash the driver allegedly tried to enter multiple other vehicles and then scaled a tall fence," PSFR said. "The owner of the fenced property highly encouraged the driver to maintain his position on the ground until police department units arrived."

The driver was taken into custody by the the Payne Springs Police Department for suspicion of driving under the influence and several other charges.