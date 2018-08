According to a press release, troopers responded to a single car accident on Farm-To-Market Road 346.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated that a Nissan Murano driven by Joseph Van, 41, of Flint was driving north on FM 346 when the vehicle went off the road and and into Lake Palestine. Two people in a boat helped the driver get to safety.

The driver admitted to texting while driving.

