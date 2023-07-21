Driver crashes through Arlington home, transported to local hospital, police say

APD said the driver suffered a medical episode and passed out behind the wheel of the car before crashing into the home.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An 86-year-old driver has been transported to a local hospital after crashing his vehicle into an Arlington home Friday afternoon, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, a witness called 911 and reported a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a home just after 1:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Crestview Drive.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, officers found the driver pinned inside the car. Once the driver was extricated by Arlington Fire Department, the driver’s injuries were determined to be minor, but he was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for the initial medical episode.

The people inside the home were in a different room when the car came crashing through, police said. No other injuries have been reported.