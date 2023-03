"The accident had gone unreported for some time as the engine compartment of the vehicle was cold to the touch," the PSFR said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — At least one person is dead following a major crash in Henderson County.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officials were called to the scene of a major crash on State Highway 198, near a gas plant.

Officials say a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

"The accident had gone unreported for some time as the engine compartment of the vehicle was cold to the touch," the PSFR said.