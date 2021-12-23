Driver ejected from seat, killed after leaving roadway, running into barbed wire fence

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed after leaving the roadway and being ejected from his vehicle on FM 839 in Rusk County.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, around 7:40 p.m., law enforcement was called to FM 839 approximately 4.3 miles southwest of Henderson after reports of a 2004 Chevrolet Mailbu crash.
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling north on FM 839, in a right-hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway on the east side of FM 839. It doesn't appear that the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, took corrective action but continued to travel east into the grass, and through a barbed-wire fence. The vehicle hit a mound causing it to vault then roll, ejecting the driver.
The driver has been identified as Kiante Marquise Smith, 18-years-old, of Carthage.
Smith was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead by the medical staff.