Driver ejected from seat, killed after leaving roadway, running into barbed wire fence

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed after leaving the roadway and being ejected from his vehicle on FM 839 in Rusk County.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling north on FM 839, in a right-hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway on the east side of FM 839. It doesn't appear that the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, took corrective action but continued to travel east into the grass, and through a barbed-wire fence. The vehicle hit a mound causing it to vault then roll, ejecting the driver.