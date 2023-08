Drivers used an alternate route of travel as officials worked to clean up the area.

LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler escaped a massive vehicle fire with no injuries in the Liberty City area on Tuesday.

According to he Sabine Fire Department, the semi fire broke out in the westbound lanes of I-20, near mile marker 583. Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.