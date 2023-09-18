OFFICIALS: Driver extricated from vehicle after crashing during chase with law enforcement in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A chase between law enforcement and a suspect ended in a major crash Sunday night in Rusk County.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, around 8:55 p.m., a driver who was trying to get away from authorities lost control of their vehicle and crashed on US 259, just off US 79, in the Henderson area. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Henderson Fire Department.
The Rusk County OEM says the pursuit began outside the city on FM 255.
The Henderson Police Department blocked off US 259 S. while working the crash.
Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.