Driver nearly hits students exiting East Texas school bus

"He never hit his brakes," Executive Director of Transportation and Operations Renee Risinger said. "There were no skid marks whatsoever."

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD officials are raising concerns about safety and encouraging drivers to pay attention around school buses after an inattentive driver crashed and nearly hit students getting off a bus on Texas 315.

The incident, which happened Nov. 8, was captured by one of the school bus video cameras and shows the car barreling across a ditch and rolling over seconds after the children exit the bus.

"He never hit his brakes," Executive Director of Transportation and Operations Renee Risinger said. "There were no skid marks whatsoever."

Interim Superintendent Jim Dunlap showed the video at Monday's school board meeting, with trustees and guests audibly gasping in shock. He said the car missed one of the children by about three feet. No serious injuries were reported, Dunlap said.