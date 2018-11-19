TRINITY COUNTY — An unidentified male driver was hospitalized Monday morning after crashing his car into a creek in Trinity County.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Wood Wallace, deputies responded to the accident on Farm-to-Market Road 2262, southeast of Apple Springs, where they discovered a vehicle partially submerged in a creek.

Sheriff Wallace says officials were able to get the driver out of the vehicle safely.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok.

