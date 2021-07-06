Tonight at 10: Driving in the Deep

The Texas Department of Insurance warns that high demand and bad weather could lead scammers to attempt to sell salvage cars this summer. We'll help you spot them.

TYLER, Texas — If you are in the market for a used car, the Texas Department of Insurance wants you to spend some extra time on your vetting process. It issued a warning that scammers could be especially active this summer attempting to illegally sell flood-damaged cars.

Two factors make it more likely that buyers would encounter cars with water damage. The first is that increased demand might lead scammers to take advantage of desperate buyers. A computer chip shortage has impacted the production of new cars, creating increased competition for used cars.

All you have to do is ask Jake McKnight, the sales manager at Fairway Auto Center, how hard it is to keep inventory these days.

“It's almost impossible,” he said. “If it's older than two weeks old now, it's getting old, as opposed to 60 days was always kind of the standard of, ‘it's been the last 60 days, it's time for it to go.’ But I think our oldest age unit now is less than 30 days old.”

McKnight said Fairway Auto Center used to rely on trade-ins to replenish its inventory but is now seeking out auctions and street buyers to make sure it has enough cars on its lot. It’s not alone in working harder to find pre-owned cars. According to Edmonds.com, the average price of a used car is up more than 21 percent in the last year.

The potential for profit could get the attention of scammers, as could the supply of flood-damaged cars. Texas received an above-average amount of rainfall this spring, and experts predict an above-average hurricane season.

“I mean, anytime there are natural disasters, it's more likely that somebody is going to try to recoup some of their money however they can,” McKnight said.