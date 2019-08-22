TYLER, Texas — A year that started off with plenty of rainfall for East Texas took a dry turn over the month of July, which is now continuing into August. That lack of rainfall has prompted the United States Drought Monitor, a product created in conjunction with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) to classify portions of East Texas as being in a moderate drought, while many locations are seeing abnormally dry conditions.

These conditions are expected to stay the same or get worse over the next week, as only minimal chances for rain are in the forecast.

How Did We Get Here?

Many East Texans can easily think back to the heavy rainfall and flooding we had earlier this year and wonder how have things changed. Well that change has almost exclusively happened in the last two months. Tyler and Longview, with the exceptions of March for Tyler and March and February for Longview, spent every month this year until July with above average rainfall. In fact the month of April brought 7.46 inches of above normal rainfall to Tyler, and May brought 7.12 inches of above normal rainfall to Longview.

Lufkin was somewhat different, with January, April, and May coming in above normal, with the highest departure being 2.25 inches above normal in April.

July and August is where things dried out. Tyler was down 1.79 inches in July and is down 1.51 inches so far in August. Longview was down 1.01 inches in July and is down 2 inches so far in August. Lufkin was down 1.47 inches in July, and is actually up 0.75 inches for August so far. (You can thank the hit and miss nature of summer storms.)

Even though Tyler remains up for 2019 by 8.66 inches and Longview remains up by 7.33 inches, the short term conditions have headed into abnormally dry to drought territory. Lufkin is down on the year by 2.18 inches, but has seen more rainfall than other areas in the short term, thus avoiding abnormally dry conditions for now.

You can see the current drought conditions in the map below.

East Texas Drought Conditions as of 8/22/2019.

Michael Behrens

As a result of the dry weather both Henderson and Rusk Counties are under Burn Bans, as are many other counties around the state of Texas. More counties could be added to this list in the days ahead. This would be especially likely for counties experiencing moderate drought conditions, such as Van Zandt, Hopkins, and Cass Counties.

East Texas Burn Bans as of 8/22/2019 at 8:30 am.

Michael Behrens

Statewide:

It's not just our area either, Texas is dealing with dry conditions across the state. As of today, only 27.48% of the state is normal with their moisture conditions. 40.51% of the state is abnormally dry, 25.25% is in a moderate drought, 6.19% is in a severe drought, and 0.56% is in an extreme drought. Thankfully exceptional drought conditions are not present in the state as of this time.

See the statewide map below.

Texas Drought Conditions as of 8/22/2019.

Michael Behrens

With only small chances for rain in the coming forecast, things are likely get worse before they get better in East Texas. Make sure you stay with CBS 19 for the latest, and as always, be careful when dealing with fire or sources of heat near dry vegetation.

