The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting that a resident of Camp County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The county now has two confirmed cases.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 27, 1 death
- Camp County - 2
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 28
- Harrison County - 11, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 24, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 13
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 75, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4