NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, bringing the total to 122.
According to health officials, five out of these nine cases are from two households and one from a previously reported household.
The following details of these nine cases in Nacogdoches County provided by health officials.
City Residents
- 40-49-year-old Female
- 50-59-year-old Male
County Residents
- 19-29-year-old Female
- 70-79-year-old Female
- 50-59-year-old Male
- 40-49-year-old Male
- 40-49-year-old Male
- 50-59-year-old Male
- 50-59-year-old Female
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 18, 2 recoveries
- Angelina County - 36
- Bowie County - 93, 40 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 4 recoveries
- Cass County - 16, 7 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 63, 38 recoveries
- Harrison County - 71, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 24
- Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 4
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 6
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 122, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Panola County - 88, 7 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Polk County - 18
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 87
- Smith County - 132, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 15
- Trinity County - 8
- Upshur County - 13
- Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
- Wood County - 7
