NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, bringing the total to 122. 

According to health officials, five out of these nine cases are from two households and one from a previously reported household.

The following details of these nine cases in Nacogdoches County provided by health officials. 

City Residents

  • 40-49-year-old Female
  • 50-59-year-old Male

County Residents

  • 19-29-year-old Female
  • 70-79-year-old Female
  • 50-59-year-old Male
  • 40-49-year-old Male
  • 40-49-year-old Male
  • 50-59-year-old Male
  • 50-59-year-old Female

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 18, 2 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 36
  • Bowie County - 93, 40 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 4 recoveries
  • Cass County - 16, 7 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 63, 38 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 71, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Henderson County - 24
  • Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 4
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 6
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 122, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Panola County - 88, 7 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Polk County - 18
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 87
  • Smith County - 132, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 15
  • Trinity County - 8
  • Upshur County - 13
  • Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
  • Wood County - 7

