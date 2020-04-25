NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, bringing the total to 122.

According to health officials, five out of these nine cases are from two households and one from a previously reported household.

The following details of these nine cases in Nacogdoches County provided by health officials.

City Residents

40-49-year-old Female

50-59-year-old Male

County Residents

19-29-year-old Female

70-79-year-old Female

50-59-year-old Male

40-49-year-old Male

40-49-year-old Male

50-59-year-old Male

50-59-year-old Female





Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 18, 2 recoveries

Angelina County - 36

Bowie County - 93, 40 recoveries, 7 deaths

Camp County - 6, 4 recoveries

Cass County - 16, 7 recoveries

Cherokee County - 13, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 63, 38 recoveries

Harrison County - 71, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths

Henderson County - 24

Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Marion County - 6

Morris County - 5

Nacogdoches County - 122, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths

Panola County - 88, 7 recoveries, 6 deaths

Polk County - 18

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 16, 1 death

Shelby County - 87

Smith County - 132, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths

Titus County - 15

Trinity County - 8

Upshur County - 13

Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death

Wood County - 7

