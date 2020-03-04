NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County. They also reported the county's first COVID-19-related death.
The new case and the reported death is not the same individual.
The patient in this new case is not hospitalized and was not travel related.
As of Friday, April 3 there are 12 cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 8
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 4
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 13
- Harrison County - 5, 1 death
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 3
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 12, 1 death
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 7
- Rusk County - 7
- San Augustine County - 3, 1 death
- Shelby County - 9
- Smith County - 53, 1 death
- Titus County - 1
- Upshur County - 3
- Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
