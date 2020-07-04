NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.

The county now has 24 confirmed cases.

According to health officials, two of the cases are women between 50-59. The third case is a woman between 60-69. The travel histories of the three patients are unknown.

The three patients are not hospitalized.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 27, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 28

Harrison County - 11, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 24, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rusk County - 13

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 75, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 1

Upshur County - 5

Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death

Wood County - 4

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

RELATED: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nacogdoches County