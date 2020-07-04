NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.
The county now has 24 confirmed cases.
According to health officials, two of the cases are women between 50-59. The third case is a woman between 60-69. The travel histories of the three patients are unknown.
The three patients are not hospitalized.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 27, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 28
- Harrison County - 11, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 24, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 13
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 75, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
RELATED: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nacogdoches County