NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.

The county now has 24 confirmed cases.

According to health officials, two of the cases are women between 50-59. The third case is a woman between 60-69. The travel histories of the three patients are unknown.

The three patients are not hospitalized. 

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 1
  • Angelina County - 14
  • Bowie County - 27, 1 death
  • Camp County - 1
  • Cass County - 5
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 28
  • Harrison County - 11, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 4
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 3
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 24, 2 deaths
  • Panola County - 4, 1 death
  • Polk County - 8
  • Rusk County - 13
  • San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 11
  • Smith County - 75, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 2
  • Trinity County - 1
  • Upshur County - 5
  • Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
  • Wood County - 4

