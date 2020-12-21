East Texas counties reported as 'area with high hospitalization'; counties could face new COVID-19 restrictions

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran is awaiting formal notification from the state.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — For seven consecutive days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in the East Texas region has exceeded 15% of the total capacity.

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that the 19 counties that comprise the Piney Woods Trauma Service Area (TSA-G) are now in an “area with high hospitalization,” as defined by Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32.l

This means restaurants and businesses in all counties within the TSA-G area, must now operate at no more than 50% of the total listed occupancy. In addition, people may not visit bars in “areas with high hospitalization” unless bars are allowed to continue operating drive-thru, pickup and delivery activities.

“The number one way to guard against the increasing spread of the coronavirus and to protect the community from additional restrictions from the state is to regulate our own behavior in a responsible way,” said Judge Moran. “We should, as individuals, make the choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. By doing this, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our community, and regain additional liberties and opportunities for ourselves and our businesses.”

Counties may return to 75% capacity when "the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15% or less.