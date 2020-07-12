DSHS: Which East Texas hospitals could get COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week?

224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be shipped the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a story CBS19 did on East Texas medical centers preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine on November 13, 2020.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has submitted the first week’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States.

As expected, the initial vaccine supply is limited, and the first week’s allocation is based on information submitted by vaccine providers when they enrolled, including the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site.

WEEK 1 EAST TEXAS VACCINATION ALLOCATION

BOWIE COUNTY

Wadley Regional Medical Center - Texarkana - 975 doses

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System - Texarkana - 975 doses

GREGG COUNTY

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview - 975 doses

Longview Regional Medical Center - 975 doses

HUNT COUNTY

Hunt Regional Medical Center - Greenville - 975 doses

KAUFMAN COUNTY

Terrell State Hospital - 975 doses

SMITH COUNTY

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - 975 doses

UT Health Science Center Tyler - 3,900 doses

The minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine is 975 doses. More vaccines will be available for more providers in the following weeks, including vaccines from Moderna once it is authorized.

The allocation strategy was recommended by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel in line with its guiding principles and health care workers definition and approved by DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

The panel put a priority on health care workers to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system’s ability to function.