Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview announces closure after over 30 years in business

LONGVIEW, Texas — A beloved Longview restaurant that has served Cajun cuisine in the area for 30 years has announced this Saturday will be its last day in business.

Dudley's Cajun Cafe will close its doors permanently due to health reasons, Dudley and Sheryl Lang, owners of the restaurant, announced Tuesday on Facebook.

In the announcement, the owners note they have experienced open heart surgery, two heart attacks and now a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis.

"Thirty years ago, I came to Longview and opened Dudley's Cajun Cafe. We have been voted The Best Cajun food for 28 years in a row. We have also been in Texas Monthly 4 times as well. All thanks to our loyal customers," the announcement read.

The restaurant will close at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Langs thanked Longview for its patronage, friendship and business and they also showed appreciation for their employees.