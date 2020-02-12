Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview to close its doors due to COVID-19

Dudley and Sheryl Lang announced the restaurant's closing Tuesday night.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dudley’s Cajun Cafe has made the decision to close its doors due to the economic impact the pandemic has had on small businesses.

Below is a statement from Dudley and Sheryl Lang:

To all of our customers and friends of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe:

We regret to inform you that Dudley’s Cajun Cafe will be closing its door as of December 1st. I would like to thank all of you for your friendship and patronage with us for the last 28 years.

This past year has been very difficult and disappointing from a business point of view due to the Pandemic. The government has made it very difficult for small businesses to survive, but I understand the concern people have due to this virus and the effects it can have on their families and loved ones.

I have met a lot of people that I consider friends not just customers. I regret closing the restaurant, but all good things must come to an end. Although we will miss serving this great community, I will be able to spend more time with my family.

Sincerely,