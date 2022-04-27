"Wonder Women Outreach" coming to the rescue for mothers in need

With the nationwide baby formula shortage in full force, new families have been hit especially hard.

TROUP, Texas — The baby formula shortage has left empty shelves and skyrocketing prices in it's wake. As a result, many new mothers have been struggling to find that necessary item for their babies.

One local organization located in Troup have seen a heavy increase in mothers asking for help in finding formula during the shortage. So, "Wonder Women Outreach" is coming to the rescue.

"In Longview, Lufkin, all these surrounding areas. They’re willing to drive a long distance to find what they need for their babies," Jill Smith, founder of Wonder Women Outreach said.

Smith has heard the cries for help, and is dedicated to making a difference. The Outreach accepts all donations of formula, baby food, clothes, and many other items to donate free of charge to mothers.

This isn't the first time they've been helping those in the community. However, she says the need keeps growing every day.

"We’re located in Troup but we help anybody in East Texas, anyone that can get to us. We have the formula. If we have the things that they need, we will help them with it," Smith said.

Smith has received requests for formula from East Texas, Maryland, and even Africa. She says that being able to help as many people in need as she can is part of their mission at Wonder Women Outreach.

All the volunteers are incredibly grateful for every single donation they receive. They're encouraging donations of formula from anyone that may have extra or non-expired ones in hand.

"We'll take in that formula and give it out to anyone who needs it. Chances are that there’s another mom out there who does.”