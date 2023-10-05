Dunkin' offering free medium coffee for World Teachers' Day today

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee for all educators.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Dunkin' is offering all educators a free medium hot or iced drink for World Teachers' Day this Thursday!

From pre-school teachers to college professors, Dunkin' is giving educators the free coffee break they deserve.

All day on Oct. 5, educators can visit participating locations to redeem their free coffee.