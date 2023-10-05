x
Dunkin' offering free medium coffee for World Teachers' Day today

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee for all educators.

TYLER, Texas — Dunkin' is offering all educators a free medium hot or iced drink for World Teachers' Day this Thursday!

Credit: Emma Corson

From pre-school teachers to college professors, Dunkin' is giving educators the free coffee break they deserve.

All day on Oct. 5, educators can visit participating locations to redeem their free coffee.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Shannon Durkin, Texas Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager.

