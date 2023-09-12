Dutch Bros to host Buck for Kids to help CASA for Kids of East Texas Friday

For every drink purchased on Friday, a $1 will be donated to the local CASA for Kids to help create a brighter future.

TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros Coffee in Nacogdoches and Tyler is teaming up with customers in support of CASA for Kids of East Texas in celebration of Buck for Kids.

The CASA for Kids organization helps make life changing differences for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Since 2011, Dutch Bros' Buck for Kids has raised money every year for local youth organizations.

Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros, said this creates a positive impact throughout society.