Longview Eagle Scout candidate installs flag depository at police station

"A youth who has earned the Eagle rank will have all of the fundamental outdoor skills and be proficient in camping, hiking, cooking and first aid," according to the Boy Scouts of America. "They will have earned at least 21 merit badges that symbolize knowledge and achievement. They will also have held leadership positions and participated in numerous community service projects, one of which they personally planned and directed. More importantly, the lessons of discipline, character and service learned in earning this highest honor will last a lifetime."