Earl Campbell, Gary Baxter's Project Rose go to court with TSJH, Baylor, Scott and White over dueling claims of breach of contract

TYLER, Texas — A lawsuit on behalf of the Tyler Rose and his partner NFL alum Gary Baxter alleges they haven't been paid "a red cent" for their work creating the Project Rose Research Institute for Sports Science.

TSJH's lawsuit claims Baxter and Earl Campbell did "little to actually build a sports science and medicine facility." The document alleges the institute hosted a few programs, put up a website, got some equipment and made occasional press statements about its "purported charitable endeavors."

An attorney for Campbell and Baxter said their organizations were fraudulently misled and used to promote and bolster the reputation of the hospital, but enjoyed no share of the profits when it was sold.