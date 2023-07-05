Early investigation details in Panola County deputy shooting reviewed in pretrial hearing

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sarah Fields was not on duty early the morning of Dec. 31, 2019.
That changed in the blink of an eye and the ringing of her phone sometime after 2 a.m. As the officer in charge of the department’s criminal investigation division, Fields was made aware that one of the department’s own was down.
Judge Christi Kennedy presided over a pretrial hearing for the suspect in that fatal shooting, held in the 123rd District Courtroom last week as more details from the initial investigation were discussed.
