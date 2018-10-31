LONGVIEW — The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened in the 5700 block of West Harrison Road at about 5:40 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire was at an oil lease location.

The fire is under control. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

