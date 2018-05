Several fire departments were called to the scene of an early morning blaze on County Road 192, also known as Old Noonday Road in Smith County.

According to a neighbor, it's assumed that the mobile home went up in flames at around 4 a.m.

There have been no injuries reported, but the mobile home appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

