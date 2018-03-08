Frankston — An early morning fire destroyed the popular Glaspie Cattle Company Restaurant in Frankston early Friday morning.

The initial call came in from a woman on her way work at a nearby gas station at about 4 a.m. The restaurant was not open at the time.

The building looks to be a total loss.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Glaspie Cattle Company posted on their Facebook page asking for prayers during this time.

Firefighters from Frankston, Neches, Coffee City, and Elkwood responded to help put out the fire.

