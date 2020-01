NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire crews responded to an early Friday morning structure fire in Noonday.

According to the Noonday Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene the home was up in flames.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The Noonday Fire Department received assistance from the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department, Bullard Fire Department, Coffee City Fire Department, and Berryville Fire Department.