TYLER-Officers are investigating an early morning robbery in Tyler.

It happened just before 2:30 Monday morning at the Razzoo's restaurant on South Broadway Avenue.

The store Manager told officers a man armed with a gun, walked up to him and ordered him back into the building.

The suspect ordered him to open the safe, took an undisclosed amount of money, and reportedly tied the manager up before leaving.

The Manager was able to cut himself loose and call police.

He told police the suspect was wearing all black, gloves, and a ski mask.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Tyler Police Department.

