For the third straight year, East Texas high school student-athletes are getting the chance to take advantage of Early National Signing Day.
CBS19 is all over the Piney Woods today capturing the moments which will kick off some of the best years of these students' lives.
GILMER HIGH SCHOOL
- Casey Irons - Colorado State University (Football)
JOHN TYLER HIGH SCHOOL
- Kitan Crawford - University of Texas (Football)
ROBERT E. LEE HIGH SCHOOL
- Jamal Ligon - University of Texas at San Antonio (Football)
- Elliot Davison - University of the Incarnate Word (Football)
- Mark Patton - Tyler Junior College (Football)
ALTO HIGH SCHOOL
- To be determined
LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
- To be determined
LUFKIN HIGH SCHOOL
- To be determined
PINE TREE HIGH SCHOOL
- J.J. Sparkman - Texas Tech University (Football)
Congratulations to all of those set to continue their athletic and academic careers.
And to quote the GREATEST OF ALL TIME:
"Just play. Have fun. Enjoy the game." - Michael Jordan
