For the third straight year, East Texas high school student-athletes are getting the chance to take advantage of Early National Signing Day.

CBS19 is all over the Piney Woods today capturing the moments which will kick off some of the best years of these students' lives.

GILMER HIGH SCHOOL

Casey Irons - Colorado State University (Football)

JOHN TYLER HIGH SCHOOL

Kitan Crawford - University of Texas (Football)

John Tyler High School

ROBERT E. LEE HIGH SCHOOL

Jamal Ligon - University of Texas at San Antonio (Football)

Elliot Davison - University of the Incarnate Word (Football)

Mark Patton - Tyler Junior College (Football)

Robert E. Lee High School

ALTO HIGH SCHOOL

To be determined

LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

To be determined

LUFKIN HIGH SCHOOL

To be determined

PINE TREE HIGH SCHOOL

J.J. Sparkman - Texas Tech University (Football)

Pine Tree High School

Congratulations to all of those set to continue their athletic and academic careers.

And to quote the GREATEST OF ALL TIME:

"Just play. Have fun. Enjoy the game." - Michael Jordan

