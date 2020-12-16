EARLY NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2021: East Texas student-athletes sign the dotted line

CBS19 is all over the Piney Woods today capturing the moments which will kick off some of the best years of these student-athletes' lives.

TYLER, Texas — For the fourth straight year, East Texas high school and junior college student-athletes are getting the chance to take advantage of Early National Signing Day.

This is the early period where student-athletes will sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play collegiate athletics.

The NCAA manages the daily operations of the NLI program while the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) provides governance oversight of the program. The program, which started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, now includes 657 Division I and Division II participating institutions.

The NLI is a voluntary program with regard to both institutions and student-athletes. No prospective student-athlete or parent is required to sign the NLI and no institution is required to join the program.

The NLI is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution:

A prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

The institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

If a student-athlete does not fulfill his or her NLI agreement, he or she has to serve one year in residence (full-time, two semesters or three quarters) at the next NLI member institution and lose one season of competition in all sports.

An important provision of the NLI program is a recruiting prohibition applied after a prospective student-athlete signs the NLI. This prohibition requires member institutions to cease recruitment of a prospective student-athlete once an NLI is signed with another institution.

LINDALE HIGH SCHOOL

Jordan Jenkins (Football) - Baylor

Extremely excited to announce that I am committing to Baylor🟢🐻🟡 I am thankful for all of the choices and opportunities that I was given throughout the process leading up to this point but Baylor is the one for me!!! @CoachMcGuire_BU @CoachDaveAranda @COACHJUICE_ #YACMOB pic.twitter.com/sorIqZavA0 — JORDAN JENKINS (@Jenkinsdabeast) April 4, 2020

LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (Football) - UAB

Trent Bush (Baseball) - Dallas Baptist University

Congratulations to Trent Bush on his commitment and signing with Division I, Dallas Baptist University! Dallas Baptist is a great baseball program and they are lucky to get such a talented athlete and student.



#LoboUp #NationalSigningDay #LoboBaseball #longviewProud pic.twitter.com/gq9qxa9KiB — Longview Schools (@LongviewISD) November 11, 2020

LUFKIN HIGH SCHOOL

Wilburn Smallwood (Football) - SFA

MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL

Trevion Sneed (Football) - SMU

Jackson Anderson (Football) - Colorado

SAN AUGUSTINE HIGH SCHOOL

Kevorian Barnes (Football) - UTSA

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN STATE UNIVERSITY

Wilburn Smallwood (Football) - Lufkin High School

Donnie Moody (Football) - Judson High School

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO - Head Coach Jeff Traylor

Caden Holt (Football) - New Braunfels Canyon High School

Clifford Chattman (Football) - New Orleans/Texas A&M

Kevorian Barnes (Football) - San Augustine High School

River Gordon (Football) - Mansfield High School

Kamron Scott (Football) - Converse Judson High School

For the fourth straight year, East Texas high school and junior college student-athletes are getting the chance to take advantage of Early #NationalSigningDay. Stay with @kytxcbs19 for the latest on #bEASTTexas signees! #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/uKuNJND3Ff — Reagan Roy-Young (@reaganroy) December 16, 2020