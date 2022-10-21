Early voting begins in Smith County on Monday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Monday and will be held on the following days:
- Monday, Oct. 24th to Friday, Oct. 28th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
These are the six early voting locations throughout Smith County:
- The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
- Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
- Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler
- Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse
- Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St., Winona
Bond elections are on the ballot for the Smith County Courthouse and Winona Independent School District, a special election for Whitehouse ISD and races for Overton City Council and Smith County Emergency Services District 2.
There are also statewide and national races on the ballot.
For more information on the general election or to view sample ballots, visit the Smith County website and click on the top of the page.