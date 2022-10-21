Early voting begins in Smith County on Monday

It begins on Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 4.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Monday and will be held on the following days:

Monday, Oct. 24th to Friday, Oct. 28th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

These are the six early voting locations throughout Smith County:

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St., Winona

Bond elections are on the ballot for the Smith County Courthouse and Winona Independent School District, a special election for Whitehouse ISD and races for Overton City Council and Smith County Emergency Services District 2.

There are also statewide and national races on the ballot.