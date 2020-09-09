EARLY VOTING: East Texas early voting locations, sample ballots for 2020 general election

Early voting is encouraged for the 2020 general election.

TYLER, Texas — Early voting for the 2020 general election gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Voters are encouraged to early vote to avoid long lines on Election Day.

CBS19 has compiled a list of early voting locations, election information and sample ballots for East Texas counties.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.

For Anderson County election information and sample ballots, click here.

ANGELINA COUNTY

City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation - 516 Montrose Street in Lufkin

October 13 - 17 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 18 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 21 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 22 - 23 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 24 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.).

October 26 – 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.).

October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center - 601 Dennis Street in Diboll

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 802 North Main Street in Huntington

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 1034 East Main Street in Zavalla

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

For Angelina College election information and sample ballots, click here.

For Central ISD election information and sample ballots , click here.

For City of Diboll election information and sample ballots, click here.

For City of Lufkin election information and sample ballots, click here.

For Huntington ISD election information and sample ballots, click here.

For Lufkin ISD election information and sample ballots, click here.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Cherokee County Elections Department - 138 West 5th Street in Rusk

October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

The River Church - 595 Marcus Street in Alto

October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Norman Activity Center - 526 East Commerce Street in Jacksonville

October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

For Cherokee County election information and sample ballots, click here.

GREGG COUNTY

Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.



For City of Kilgore election information and sample ballots, click here.

For City of White Oak election information and sample ballots, click here.

For Gregg County election information and sample ballots, click here.

For Longview ISD election information and sample ballots, click here.

HARRISON COUNTY

Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.



For Harrison County election information and sample ballots, click here.

HENDERSON COUNTY

Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.



For Henderson County election information and sample ballots, click here.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex - 203 West Main Street in Nacogdoches

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 17 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

October 19 - October 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Chireno Community Center - 715 Main Street in Chireno

October 13 - 30 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Cushing ISD - 1088 West Bearkat Drive in Cushing

October 13 - 30 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Garrison City Office - 330 South B Avenue in Garrison .

October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Gym) - 2508 Appleby Sand Road in Nacogdoches

October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

SFA Student Center (3rd Floor - Commons Room) - 222 Vista Drive in Nacogdoches

October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Woden ISD - 5263 FM 226 in Nacogdoches

October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

For Nacogdoches County election information and sample ballots, click here.

PANOLA COUNTY

For Panola County election information and sample ballots, click here.

RAINS COUNTY

Rains County Courthouse Annex - 220 West Quitman Avenue in Quitman

October 13 - 14 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

October 15 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 16 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

October 26 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

For Rains County election information and sample ballots, click here.

RUSK COUNTY

Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.



For Rusk County election information and sample ballots, click here.

SMITH COUNTY

Smith County HUB - 304 East Ferguson Street in Tyler

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Tyler Heritage Building - 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Chapel Hill Fire Department - 13801 County Road 220 in Tyler

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Noonday Community Center - 16662 County Road 196 in Tyler

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

The Work Hub - 7922 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Lindale Kinzie Community Center - 912 Mt. Sylvan Street in Lindale

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

TASCA Activity Center - 10495 County Road 2167 in Whitehouse

October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

For Smith County election information, click here.

For Smith County sample ballots, click here.

UPSHUR COUNTY

Gilmer Civic Center - 1218 US Highway 271 North in Gilmer

October 13 - 17 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 18 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

October 19 - 23 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 24 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

October 25 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

October 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

For Upshur County election information and sample ballots, click here.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.



For Van Zandt County election information and sample ballots, click here.

WOOD COUNTY

Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.

