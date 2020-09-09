EARLY VOTING: East Texas early voting locations, sample ballots for 2020 general election

TYLER, Texas — Early voting for the 2020 general election gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Voters are encouraged to early vote to avoid long lines on Election Day.
CBS19 has compiled a list of early voting locations, election information and sample ballots for East Texas counties.
ANDERSON COUNTY
Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.
For Anderson County election information and sample ballots, click here.
ANGELINA COUNTY
City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation - 516 Montrose Street in Lufkin
- October 13 - 17 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 18 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 21 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 22 - 23 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 24 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.).
- October 26 – 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.).
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center - 601 Dennis Street in Diboll
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 802 North Main Street in Huntington
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 1034 East Main Street in Zavalla
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
For Angelina College election information and sample ballots, click here.
For Central ISD election information and sample ballots , click here.
For City of Diboll election information and sample ballots, click here.
For City of Lufkin election information and sample ballots, click here.
For Huntington ISD election information and sample ballots, click here.
For Lufkin ISD election information and sample ballots, click here.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Cherokee County Elections Department - 138 West 5th Street in Rusk
- October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
The River Church - 595 Marcus Street in Alto
- October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Norman Activity Center - 526 East Commerce Street in Jacksonville
- October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
For Cherokee County election information and sample ballots, click here.
GREGG COUNTY
Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.
For City of Kilgore election information and sample ballots, click here.
For City of White Oak election information and sample ballots, click here.
For Gregg County election information and sample ballots, click here.
For Longview ISD election information and sample ballots, click here.
HARRISON COUNTY
Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.
For Harrison County election information and sample ballots, click here.
HENDERSON COUNTY
Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.
For Henderson County election information and sample ballots, click here.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex - 203 West Main Street in Nacogdoches
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 17 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 19 - October 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Chireno Community Center - 715 Main Street in Chireno
- October 13 - 30 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Cushing ISD - 1088 West Bearkat Drive in Cushing
- October 13 - 30 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Garrison City Office - 330 South B Avenue in Garrison .
- October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Gym) - 2508 Appleby Sand Road in Nacogdoches
- October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
SFA Student Center (3rd Floor - Commons Room) - 222 Vista Drive in Nacogdoches
- October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Woden ISD - 5263 FM 226 in Nacogdoches
- October 13 - 30 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
For Nacogdoches County election information and sample ballots, click here.
PANOLA COUNTY
For Panola County election information and sample ballots, click here.
RAINS COUNTY
Rains County Courthouse Annex - 220 West Quitman Avenue in Quitman
- October 13 - 14 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
- October 15 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 16 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
- October 26 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
- October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
For Rains County election information and sample ballots, click here.
RUSK COUNTY
Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.
For Rusk County election information and sample ballots, click here.
SMITH COUNTY
Smith County HUB - 304 East Ferguson Street in Tyler
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Tyler Heritage Building - 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Chapel Hill Fire Department - 13801 County Road 220 in Tyler
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Noonday Community Center - 16662 County Road 196 in Tyler
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
The Work Hub - 7922 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Lindale Kinzie Community Center - 912 Mt. Sylvan Street in Lindale
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
TASCA Activity Center - 10495 County Road 2167 in Whitehouse
- October 13 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 25 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 - 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
For Smith County election information, click here.
For Smith County sample ballots, click here.
UPSHUR COUNTY
Gilmer Civic Center - 1218 US Highway 271 North in Gilmer
- October 13 - 17 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 18 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 24 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 25 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- October 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
For Upshur County election information and sample ballots, click here.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.
For Van Zandt County election information and sample ballots, click here.
WOOD COUNTY
Early voting locations and times will be posted here when they are released by the county.
For Wood County election information and sample ballots, click here.