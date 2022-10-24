Early voting for November election begins with smooth start in Smith County

Smith County Election Administrator Michelle Allcon said the numbers are expected to rise over the next two weeks.

TYLER, Texas — Many Smith County residents came out for the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 election, which includes the Texas governor race and several other local contests on the ballot.

For the next 12 days, voters in Smith County can visit one of six early voting locations listed on smith-county.com.

This week's schedule is: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next week's schedule will be Oct. 31 though Nov. 4 fom 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with early voting ending on Nov. 4.

"We definitely recommend people vote early, simply because if there is an ever an issue, they have more opportunity to come back in at a later date,"Allcon said.