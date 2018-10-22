ANDERSON COUNTY
Anderson County Courthouse Annex
703 North Mallard, Suite 103A
Palestine, Texas
October 22-October 28 (8AM-5PM)
October 29-October 31 (7AM-6PM)
November 1 (7AM-7PM)
November 2 (6:30AM-6:30PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
ANGELINA COUNTY
Angelina County Courthouse Annex
606 East Lufkin Avenue
Lufkin, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Diboll City Hall
400 Kenley Street
Diboll, Texas
October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)
Huntington Civic Center
9022 US 60
Huntington, Texas
October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)
Zavalla City Hall
838 East Main Street
Zavalla, Texas
October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)
SAMPLE BALLOT
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Cherokee County Elections Department
138 West 5th Street
Rusk, Texas
October 22-Ocotber 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (9AM-3PM)
October 28 (1PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Jacksonville Public Library
502 South Jackson Street
Jacksonville, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (9AM-3PM)
October 28 (1PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)
The River Church
595 Marcus Street
Alto, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (9AM-3PM)
October 28 (1PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
GREGG COUNTY
Gregg County Courthouse
101 East Methvin Avenue, 1st floor
Longview, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (10AM-4PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Judson Community Center
1129 Farm-to-Market Road 1884
Longview, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)
October 27 (10AM-4PM)
October 28 (10AM-4PM)
Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)
Greggton Community Center
3211 West Marshall Avenue
Longview, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)
October 27 (10AM-4PM)
October 28 (10AM-4PM)
Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)
Kilgore Community Center
622 Kay Street
Kilgore, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)
October 27 (10AM-4PM)
October 28 (10AM-4PM)
Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)
Broughton Recreation Center
801 South Martin Luther King Boulevard
Longview, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)
October 27 (10AM-4PM)
October 28 (10AM-4PM)
Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)
Longview City Hall
300 West Cotton Street
Longview, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)
October 27 (10AM-4PM)
October 28 (10AM-4PM)
Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)
Pine Tree Community Center
1701 Pine Tree Road
Longview, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)
October 27 (10AM-4PM)
October 28 (10AM-4PM)
Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)
SAMPLE BALLOT
General Election/City of Longview Bond/Pine Tree ISD Board of Trustees
HARRISON COUNTY
Harrison County Elections Office
415 East Burleson Street
Marshall, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Gold Hall Community Center
101 East Elm Street
Hallsville, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Harleton Community Center
4335 Community Street
Harleton, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
I.B.E.W. Union Hall
2914 East Marshall Avenue
Longview, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Scottsville Community Center
135 Green Street
Scottsville, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Wiley College - Hodge Hall
711 Wiley Avenue
Marshall, Texas
October 22-October 24 (8AM-5PM)
Woodlawn Community Center
199 Oak Lawn Terrace
Woodlawn, Texas
October 22-October 24 (8AM-5PM)
T.J. Taylor Community Center
15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134
Karnack, Texas
October 25-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
Waskom Sub-Courthouse
165 West Texas Avenue
Waskom, Texas
October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
E.S.D. 9 Central Fire Station
130 Farm-to-Market Road 451
Elysian Fields, Texas
October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
County Commissioner/JP Precinct 1
County Commissioner/JP Precinct 2
City of Scottsville in County Election Precinct 17
County Commissioner/JP Precinct 3
City of Hallsville in County Election Precinct 12
City of Longview in County Election Precincts 19, 25
County Commissioner/JP Precinct 4
Harleton ISD in County Election Precincts 15, 16, 23, 14
New Diana ISD in County Election Precincts 16, 23
HENDERSON COUNTY
Seven Points City Hall
428 East Cedar Creek Parkway
Seven Points, Texas
October 22 (7AM-7PM)
October 23-October 26 (8AM-4PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 29 (7AM-7PM)
October 30-November 2 (8AM-4PM)
Chandler Community Center
811 Highway 31 East
Chandler, Texas
October 22 (7AM-7PM)
October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 29 (7AM-7PM)
October 30-November 2 (8AM-5PM)
Henderson County Elections Center
201 East Larkin Street
Athens, Texas
October 22 (7AM-7PM)
October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 29 (7AM-7PM)
October 30-November 2 (8AM-5PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
Nacodoches County Courthouse Annex
203 West Main Street
Nacogodches, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (9AM-3PM)
October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)
November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Central Heights ISD
10317 North U.S. Highway 259
Nacogdoches, Texas
October 22 (8AM-5PM)
Garrison City Office
330 South B Avenue
Garrison, Texas
October 22 (8AM-5PM)
Grace Bible Church
2305 Raguet Street
Nacogdoches, Texas
October 22 (8AM-5PM)
Woden ISD
5263 Farm-to-Market Road 226
Nacogdoches, Texas
October 22 (8AM-5PM)
Martinsville ISD
12952 East SH 7
Nacogdoches, Texas
October 22 (8AM-5PM)
SAMPLE BALLOT
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - CITY OF GARRISON LOCAL OPTION LIQUOR
Garrison City Office
330 South B Avenue
Garrison, Texas
October 22 (7AM-7PM)
October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)
November 2 (7AM-7PM)
SAMPLE BALLOT
City of Garrison Local Option Liquor
PANOLA COUNTY
Panola County Courthouse Annex
522 West College Street
Carthage, Texas
October 22 (7AM-7PM)
October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 29 (7AM-7PM)
October 30-November 2 (8AM-5PM)
SAMPLE BALLOT
RAINS COUNTY
Rains County Courthouse Annex
220 West Quitman Street
Emory, Texas
October 22-October 24 (8AM-4:30PM)
October 25 (7AM-7PM)
October 26-October 31 (8AM-4:30PM)
November 1 (7AM-7PM)
November 2 (8AM-4:30PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
Precinct 305 - Miller Grove ISD
RUSK COUNTY
Rusk County Elections Office
204 North Main Street
Henderson, Texas
October 22-October 24 (8AM-5PM)
October 25-October 26 (7AM-7PM)
October 27 (10AM-3PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)
Rusk County Precinct 4 Barn
13612 Farm-to-Market Road 1798 West
Henderson, Texas
October 22 (9AM-6PM)
Mt. Enterprise Community Center
111 West Rusk Street
Mt. Enterprise, Texas
October 23 (9AM-6PM)
Sherman R. Smith Community Center
231 North Hood Street
Tatum, Texas
October 25 (9AM-6PM)
Chandler Street Church of Christ
2700 Chandler Street
Kilgore, Texas
October 26 (9AM-6PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
General/School District Elections
RUSK COUNTY - LANEVILLE ISD BOND
Laneville ISD
7514 Farm-to-Market Road 1798 West
Laneville, Texas
October 23-October 26 (8:30AM-3PM)
October 29-November 2 (8:30AM-3PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
SMITH COUNTY
Smith County HUB
304 East Ferguson Street
Tyler, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Heritage Building
1900 Bellwood Road
Tyler, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Lindale Public Library
200 East Hubbard Street
Lindale, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Noonday Community Center
16662 County Road 196
Tyler, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Whitehouse Municipal Court
311 East Main Street
Whitehouse, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (12PM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
SAMPLE BALLOT
UPSHUR COUNTY
Upshur County Courthouse
100 West Tyler Street
Gilmer, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
Precincts: 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20
UPSHUR COUNTY - HARMONY ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Upshur County Courthouse
100 West Tyler Street
Gilmer, Texas
Harmony ISD
9788 Highway 154
Big Sandy, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-4PM)
October 29-November 2 (8AM-4PM)
SAMPLE BALLOT
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
Old Canton City Hall
290 East Tyler Street
Canton, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (7AM-7PM)
October 28 (7AM-12PM)
October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)
SAMPLE BALLOTS
Precinct 4
WOOD COUNTY
Wood County Courthouse
100 South Main Street
Quitman, Texas
October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
October 27 (10AM-3PM)
October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)
Winnsboro City Auditorium
Highway 515 to Wheeler Drive
Winnsboro, Texas
October 23-October 24 (8AM-5PM)
Hawkins Community Center
301 Lynch Street
Hawkins, Texas
October 25-October 26 (8AM-5PM)
First United Methodist Ministries Center
612 North Newsom Street
Mineola, Texas
October 29-October 30 (8AM-5PM)
Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department
126 Private Road 7869
Hawkins, Texas
October 31-November 1 (8AM-5PM)
Precinct 4-4

STATEWIDE RACES
STATEWIDE RACES
U.S. Senate
R - Ted Cruz (Incumbent)
D - Beto O'Rourke
L - Neal Dikeman
Governor
R - Greg Abbott (Incumbent)
D - Lupe Valdez
L - Mark Tippetts
Lieutenant Governor
R - Dan Patrick (Incumbent)
D - Mike Collier
L - Kerry McKennon
Attorney General
R - Ken Paxton (Incumbent)
D - Justin Nelson
L - Michael Ray Harris
Comptroller
R - Glenn Hegar (Incumbent)
D - Joi Chevalier
L - Ben Sanders
Land Commissioner
R - George P. Bush (Incumbent)
D - Miguel Suazo
L - Matt Piña
Agriculture Commissioner
R - Sid Miller (Incumbent)
D - Kim Olson
L - Richard Carpenter
Railroad Commissioner
R - Christi Craddick (Incumbent)
D - Roman McAllen
L - Mike Wright
Texas Supreme Court, Place 2
R - Jimmy Blacklock (Incumbent)
D - Steven Kirkland
Texas Supreme Court, Place 4
R - John Devine (Incumbent)
D - R.K. Sandill
Texas Supreme Court, Place 6
R - Jeff Brown (Incumbent)
D - Kathy Cheng
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1
R - Sharon Keller (Incumbent)
D - Maria T. (Terri) Jackson
L - William Bryan Strange III
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
R - Barbara Parker Hervey (Incumbent)
D - Ramona Franklin
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
R - Michelle Slaughter
L - Mark Ash
WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?
Hereisalistoftheacceptableformsofphotoidentification:
1) Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
2) Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
3) Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
4) Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
5) United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
6) United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
7) United States Passport (book or card)
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:
1) Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
2) Copy of or original current utility bill
3) Copy of or original bank statement
4) Copy of or original government check
5) Copy of or original paycheck
6) Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
VOTING BY MAIL
Only specific reasons entitle a registered voter to vote early by mail (no longer called absentee voting). You may request a ballot by mail if you:
1) Will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted
2) Are sick or disabled
3) Are 65-years-old or older on Election Day
4) Are confined to jail
If you fall under one of the four reasons listed above:
First, request an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) from the Early Voting Clerk in the political subdivision conducting your election, or from our office. You may also print an ABBM form from VoteTexas.gov. Once received, read the instructions carefully, complete the ABBM form and return it to the Early Voting Clerk. For the November 6, 2018 Election date, the last day to apply for an ABBM to the early voting clerk is October 26, 2018, in order for you to receive a ballot by mail. The deadline to receive ballots mailed within the United States from non-military and military voters who submitted an Application for Ballot by Mail (“ABBM”) is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, if the carrier envelope has a postmark showing it was in the mail by November 6, 2018. Please note that different deadlines apply to the last day to receive ballots sent by the following: 1) non-military and military voters who are overseas and submitted an ABBM, 2) non-military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted a Federal Postcard Application (“FPCA”), and (3) military voters who mailed ballots domestically or from overseas and who submitted a FPCA. Those ballots must be received by the early voting clerk by November 13, 2018. Ballots in categories (1) and (2) must bear a postmark indicating the ballot was mailed by November 6, 2018. Ballots in category (3) do not need to have any postmark.
ELECTION DRESS CODE
You may not wear campaign gear to the polling place to vote. Doing so constitutes as electioneering, which is illegal in Texas
Voters who are caught wearing campaign attire to the pols may be asked to turn their shirts inside out or put on a jacket. Refusal to comply could result in being turned away from the polls.
Per Texas law, a person “may not electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, political party in or withing 100 fee of an outside door through which a voter may enter a building or structure in which a polling place is located."