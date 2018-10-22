ANDERSON COUNTY

Anderson County Courthouse Annex

703 North Mallard, Suite 103A

Palestine, Texas

October 22-October 28 (8AM-5PM)

October 29-October 31 (7AM-6PM)

November 1 (7AM-7PM)

November 2 (6:30AM-6:30PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Commissioner Precinct 1

Commissioner Precinct 2

Commissioner Precinct 3

Commissioner Precinct 4

ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County Courthouse Annex

606 East Lufkin Avenue

Lufkin, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Diboll City Hall

400 Kenley Street

Diboll, Texas

October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)

Huntington Civic Center

9022 US 60

Huntington, Texas

October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)

Zavalla City Hall

838 East Main Street

Zavalla, Texas

October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)

SAMPLE BALLOT

General Election

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Cherokee County Elections Department

138 West 5th Street

Rusk, Texas

October 22-Ocotber 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (9AM-3PM)

October 28 (1PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Jacksonville Public Library

502 South Jackson Street

Jacksonville, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (9AM-3PM)

October 28 (1PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)

The River Church

595 Marcus Street

Alto, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (9AM-3PM)

October 28 (1PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Precinct 1

Precinct 2

Precinct 3

Precinct 4

Carlisle ISD

GREGG COUNTY

Gregg County Courthouse

101 East Methvin Avenue, 1st floor

Longview, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (10AM-4PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Judson Community Center

1129 Farm-to-Market Road 1884

Longview, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)

October 27 (10AM-4PM)

October 28 (10AM-4PM)

Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)

Greggton Community Center

3211 West Marshall Avenue

Longview, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)

October 27 (10AM-4PM)

October 28 (10AM-4PM)

Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)

Kilgore Community Center

622 Kay Street

Kilgore, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)

October 27 (10AM-4PM)

October 28 (10AM-4PM)

Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)

Broughton Recreation Center

801 South Martin Luther King Boulevard

Longview, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)

October 27 (10AM-4PM)

October 28 (10AM-4PM)

Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)

Longview City Hall

300 West Cotton Street

Longview, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)

October 27 (10AM-4PM)

October 28 (10AM-4PM)

Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)

Pine Tree Community Center

1701 Pine Tree Road

Longview, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-6PM)

October 27 (10AM-4PM)

October 28 (10AM-4PM)

Ocotber 29-November 2 (8AM-6PM)

SAMPLE BALLOT

General Election/City of Longview Bond/Pine Tree ISD Board of Trustees

HARRISON COUNTY

Harrison County Elections Office

415 East Burleson Street

Marshall, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Gold Hall Community Center

101 East Elm Street

Hallsville, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Harleton Community Center

4335 Community Street

Harleton, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

I.B.E.W. Union Hall

2914 East Marshall Avenue

Longview, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Scottsville Community Center

135 Green Street

Scottsville, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Wiley College - Hodge Hall

711 Wiley Avenue

Marshall, Texas

October 22-October 24 (8AM-5PM)

Woodlawn Community Center

199 Oak Lawn Terrace

Woodlawn, Texas

October 22-October 24 (8AM-5PM)

T.J. Taylor Community Center

15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134

Karnack, Texas

October 25-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

Waskom Sub-Courthouse

165 West Texas Avenue

Waskom, Texas

October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

E.S.D. 9 Central Fire Station

130 Farm-to-Market Road 451

Elysian Fields, Texas

October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

County Commissioner/JP Precinct 1

County Commissioner/JP Precinct 2

City of Scottsville in County Election Precinct 17

County Commissioner/JP Precinct 3

City of Hallsville in County Election Precinct 12

City of Longview in County Election Precincts 19, 25

County Commissioner/JP Precinct 4

Harleton ISD in County Election Precincts 15, 16, 23, 14

New Diana ISD in County Election Precincts 16, 23

HENDERSON COUNTY

Seven Points City Hall

428 East Cedar Creek Parkway

Seven Points, Texas

October 22 (7AM-7PM)

October 23-October 26 (8AM-4PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 29 (7AM-7PM)

October 30-November 2 (8AM-4PM)

Chandler Community Center

811 Highway 31 East

Chandler, Texas

October 22 (7AM-7PM)

October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 29 (7AM-7PM)

October 30-November 2 (8AM-5PM)

Henderson County Elections Center

201 East Larkin Street

Athens, Texas

October 22 (7AM-7PM)

October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 29 (7AM-7PM)

October 30-November 2 (8AM-5PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Precinct 1

Precinct 2

Precinct 3

Precinct 4

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Nacodoches County Courthouse Annex

203 West Main Street

Nacogodches, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (9AM-3PM)

October 29-October 31 (8AM-5PM)

November 1-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Central Heights ISD

10317 North U.S. Highway 259

Nacogdoches, Texas

October 22 (8AM-5PM)

Garrison City Office

330 South B Avenue

Garrison, Texas

October 22 (8AM-5PM)

Grace Bible Church

2305 Raguet Street

Nacogdoches, Texas

October 22 (8AM-5PM)

Woden ISD

5263 Farm-to-Market Road 226

Nacogdoches, Texas

October 22 (8AM-5PM)

Martinsville ISD

12952 East SH 7

Nacogdoches, Texas

October 22 (8AM-5PM)

SAMPLE BALLOT

General Election

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - CITY OF GARRISON LOCAL OPTION LIQUOR

Garrison City Office

330 South B Avenue

Garrison, Texas

October 22 (7AM-7PM)

October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 29-November 1 (8AM-5PM)

November 2 (7AM-7PM)

SAMPLE BALLOT

City of Garrison Local Option Liquor

PANOLA COUNTY

Panola County Courthouse Annex

522 West College Street

Carthage, Texas

October 22 (7AM-7PM)

October 23-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 29 (7AM-7PM)

October 30-November 2 (8AM-5PM)

SAMPLE BALLOT

General Election

RAINS COUNTY

Rains County Courthouse Annex

220 West Quitman Street

Emory, Texas

October 22-October 24 (8AM-4:30PM)

October 25 (7AM-7PM)

October 26-October 31 (8AM-4:30PM)

November 1 (7AM-7PM)

November 2 (8AM-4:30PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Precinct 101

Precinct 102

Precinct 203

Precinct 204

Precinct 305

Precinct 305 - Miller Grove ISD

Precinct 306

Precinct 407

Precinct 407 - Point City

Precinct 408

Precinct 408 - Point City

RUSK COUNTY

Rusk County Elections Office

204 North Main Street

Henderson, Texas

October 22-October 24 (8AM-5PM)

October 25-October 26 (7AM-7PM)

October 27 (10AM-3PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)

Rusk County Precinct 4 Barn

13612 Farm-to-Market Road 1798 West

Henderson, Texas

October 22 (9AM-6PM)

Mt. Enterprise Community Center

111 West Rusk Street

Mt. Enterprise, Texas

October 23 (9AM-6PM)

Sherman R. Smith Community Center

231 North Hood Street

Tatum, Texas

October 25 (9AM-6PM)

Chandler Street Church of Christ

2700 Chandler Street

Kilgore, Texas

October 26 (9AM-6PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

General/School District Elections

RUSK COUNTY - LANEVILLE ISD BOND

Laneville ISD

7514 Farm-to-Market Road 1798 West

Laneville, Texas

October 23-October 26 (8:30AM-3PM)

October 29-November 2 (8:30AM-3PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Laneville ISD Bond

SMITH COUNTY

Smith County HUB

304 East Ferguson Street

Tyler, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Heritage Building

1900 Bellwood Road

Tyler, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Lindale Public Library

200 East Hubbard Street

Lindale, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Noonday Community Center

16662 County Road 196

Tyler, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Whitehouse Municipal Court

311 East Main Street

Whitehouse, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (12PM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

SAMPLE BALLOT

General Election

UPSHUR COUNTY

Upshur County Courthouse

100 West Tyler Street

Gilmer, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 19

Precincts 5, 6, 7, 8, 18:

Precincts 9, 10, 11, 16

Precincts: 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20

New Diana ISD Harrison County

UPSHUR COUNTY - HARMONY ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Upshur County Courthouse

100 West Tyler Street

Gilmer, Texas

Harmony ISD

9788 Highway 154

Big Sandy, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-4PM)

October 29-November 2 (8AM-4PM)

SAMPLE BALLOT

Harmony ISD Wood County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Old Canton City Hall

290 East Tyler Street

Canton, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (7AM-7PM)

October 28 (7AM-12PM)

October 29-November 2 (7AM-7PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Precinct 1

Precinct 2

Precinct 3

Precinct 4​​​​​​​

WOOD COUNTY

Wood County Courthouse

100 South Main Street

Quitman, Texas

October 22-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

October 27 (10AM-3PM)

October 29-November 2 (8AM-5PM)

Winnsboro City Auditorium

Highway 515 to Wheeler Drive

Winnsboro, Texas

October 23-October 24 (8AM-5PM)

Hawkins Community Center

301 Lynch Street

Hawkins, Texas

October 25-October 26 (8AM-5PM)

First United Methodist Ministries Center

612 North Newsom Street

Mineola, Texas

October 29-October 30 (8AM-5PM)

Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department

126 Private Road 7869

Hawkins, Texas

October 31-November 1 (8AM-5PM)

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Precinct 1-1

Precinct 1-2

Precinct 1-3

Precinct 1-4

Precinct 2-1

Precinct 2-2

Precinct 2-3

Precinct 3-1

Precinct 3-2

Precinct 3-3

Precinct 4-1

Precinct 4-2

Precinct 4-3

STATEWIDE RACES

U.S. Senate

R - Ted Cruz (Incumbent)

D - Beto O'Rourke

L - Neal Dikeman

Governor

R - Greg Abbott (Incumbent)

D - Lupe Valdez

L - Mark Tippetts

Lieutenant Governor

R - Dan Patrick (Incumbent)

D - Mike Collier

L - Kerry McKennon

Attorney General

R - Ken Paxton (Incumbent)

D - Justin Nelson

L - Michael Ray Harris

Comptroller

R - Glenn Hegar (Incumbent)

D - Joi Chevalier

L - Ben Sanders

Land Commissioner

R - George P. Bush (Incumbent)

D - Miguel Suazo

L - Matt Piña

Agriculture Commissioner

R - Sid Miller (Incumbent)

D - Kim Olson

L - Richard Carpenter

Railroad Commissioner

R - Christi Craddick (Incumbent)

D - Roman McAllen

L - Mike Wright

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2

R - Jimmy Blacklock (Incumbent)

D - Steven Kirkland

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4

R - John Devine (Incumbent)

D - R.K. Sandill

Texas Supreme Court, Place 6

R - Jeff Brown (Incumbent)

D - Kathy Cheng

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1

R - Sharon Keller (Incumbent)

D - Maria T. (Terri) Jackson

L - William Bryan Strange III

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

R - Barbara Parker Hervey (Incumbent)

D - Ramona Franklin

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

R - Michelle Slaughter

L - Mark Ash

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

Hereisalistoftheacceptableformsofphotoidentification:

1) Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

2) Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

3) Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

4) Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

5) United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

6) United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

7) United States Passport (book or card)

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

1) Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

2) Copy of or original current utility bill

3) Copy of or original bank statement

4) Copy of or original government check

5) Copy of or original paycheck

6) Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

VOTING BY MAIL

Only specific reasons entitle a registered voter to vote early by mail (no longer called absentee voting). You may request a ballot by mail if you:

1) Will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted

2) Are sick or disabled

3) Are 65-years-old or older on Election Day

4) Are confined to jail

If you fall under one of the four reasons listed above:

First, request an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) from the Early Voting Clerk in the political subdivision conducting your election, or from our office. You may also print an ABBM form from VoteTexas.gov. Once received, read the instructions carefully, complete the ABBM form and return it to the Early Voting Clerk. For the November 6, 2018 Election date, the last day to apply for an ABBM to the early voting clerk is October 26, 2018, in order for you to receive a ballot by mail. The deadline to receive ballots mailed within the United States from non-military and military voters who submitted an Application for Ballot by Mail (“ABBM”) is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, if the carrier envelope has a postmark showing it was in the mail by November 6, 2018. Please note that different deadlines apply to the last day to receive ballots sent by the following: 1) non-military and military voters who are overseas and submitted an ABBM, 2) non-military voters who mailed ballots from overseas and who submitted a Federal Postcard Application (“FPCA”), and (3) military voters who mailed ballots domestically or from overseas and who submitted a FPCA. Those ballots must be received by the early voting clerk by November 13, 2018. Ballots in categories (1) and (2) must bear a postmark indicating the ballot was mailed by November 6, 2018. Ballots in category (3) do not need to have any postmark.

ELECTION DRESS CODE

You may not wear campaign gear to the polling place to vote. Doing so constitutes as electioneering, which is illegal in Texas

Voters who are caught wearing campaign attire to the pols may be asked to turn their shirts inside out or put on a jacket. Refusal to comply could result in being turned away from the polls.

Per Texas law, a person “may not electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, political party in or withing 100 fee of an outside door through which a voter may enter a building or structure in which a polling place is located."

© 2018 KYTX