East Texas early voting locations, races for Nov. 2021 election

TYLER, Texas — Early voting for the 2021 Nov. election starts Monday, Oct. 18, and voters are encouraged to early vote to avoid long lines on Election Day.

CBS19 has compiled a list of early voting locations, election information and sample ballots for East Texas counties.

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

Proposition 1 (HJR 143) - "The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."

For

Against

Proposition 2 (HJR 99) - "The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."

For

Against

Proposition 3 (SJR 27) - "The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

For

Against

Proposition 4 (SJR 47) - "The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

For

Against

Proposition 5 (HJR 165) - "The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

For

Against

Proposition 6 (SJR 19) - "The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

For

Against

Proposition 7 (HJR 125) - "The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."

For

Against

Proposition 8 (SJR 35) - "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."

For

Against

ANDERSON COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Not yet available

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

ANGELINA COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

City of Lufkin Parks & Recreation Building - 516 Montrose St. in Lufkin

Diboll City Hall Council Room - 400 Kenley St. in Diboll

Huntington First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 802 N. Main St. in Huntington

Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 1034 E. Main St. in Zavalla

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Not yet available

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

GREGG COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Gregg County Courthouse - 101 East Methvin Ave., Ste. 108, in Longview

Meadowbrook Country Club - 1306 Houston St., in Kilgore

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

Kilgore ISD Bond Prop. A - Issuance of $109,000,000 bond for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Kilgore ISD Bond Prop. B - Issuance of $4,000,000 bond by the Kilgore Independent School District for the R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

HARRISON COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Harrison County Elections Office - 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall

Waskom Sub-Courthouse - 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom

Gold Hall Community Center - 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville

Harleton Community Center - 4335 Community St. in Harleton

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Woodlawn Community Center - 199 Oak Lawn Ter. in Woodlawn

Woodland Hills Baptist Church - 2015 E. Loop 281 in Longview

Harrison County ESD 9 - 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields

T.J. Taylor Community Center - 15642 FM 134 in Karnack

Wiley College Pemberton Building - 711 Wile Ave. in Marshall

Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 28 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

HENDERSON COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Not yet available

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex - 203 W. Main St. in Nacogdoches

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Douglass ISD - 20712 FM 225 in Douglass

Oct. 20 (7:30 a.m. - 4 :30 p.m.)

Oct. 21 (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Oct. 22 (7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Oct. 27 (7:30 a.m. - 4 :30 p.m.)

Oct. 28 (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Oct. 29 (7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

Douglass ISD Bond Prop. A - The issuance of $10,000,000 for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including a multi-purpose gymnasium, additional classrooms and laboratories for the high school, the purchase of new school buses and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

PANOLA COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Not yet available

Panola County Courthouse - 110 S. Sycamore St. in Carthage

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

RAINS COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Rains County Courthouse Annex - 220 W. Quitman St. in Emory

Oct. 18 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

RUSK COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Rusk County Elections Office - 204 N. Main St. in Henderson

Kilgore Chandler St. Church of Christ - 2700 Chandler St. in Kilgore

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. -5 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Oct. 27 - Oct 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

SMITH COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

The Hub - 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 23 - Oct. 24 (12 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 am. - 7 p.m.)

Whitehouse Municipal Court - 311 E. Main St. in Whitehouse

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 am. - 7 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the see STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

City of Overton City Council Place 2

City of Overton City Council Place 3

City of Overton Place 4

City of Overton Mayor

City of Whitehouse City Council Place 1

City of Whitehouse City Council Place 2

City of Whitehouse City Council Place3

Smith County Bond Prop. A - The issuance of $45,000,0000 tax bonds for road construction and improvements within Smith County

For

Against

UPSHUR COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Upshur County Library - 702 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Upshur County Courthouse - 100 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer

Oct. 25 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Oct. 26 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

New Diana ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.116172 per $100 valuation in New Diana Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 0.2961013365 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $63,230.71

For

Against

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Old Canton City Hall - 290 E. Tyler St. in Canton

Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Fruitvale Water Supply - 141 VZCR 1910 in Fruitvale

Oct. 18 - Oct. 19 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Oct. 20 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 22 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Oct. 25 - Oct. 26 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Oct. 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

Vote to legalize the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption within city limits of Fruitvale.

For

Against

WOOD COUNTY

Early Voting Locations

Wood County Annex Building - 200 W. Bermuda St. in Quitman

Elections

For the constitutional amendment election, please see the STATEWIDE ELECTIONS section at the top.

ESD 1 Prop. A - To authorize Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 a maximum ad valorem tax rate of ten cents on each $100 of taxable value of property.

For

Against

ESD 1 Prop. B - To approve the ad valorem tax rate of $0.0525 per $100 valuation in Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 for the current tax year, a rate that is $0.0332 higher per $100 valuation than the voter approval tax rate of Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1, for the purpose of providing fire protection and emergency medical services. Last year, the ad valorem tax rate in Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 was $0.0197 per $100 valuation.