East Texas early voting locations, races for Nov. 2021 election

TYLER, Texas — Early voting for the 2021 Nov. election starts Monday, Oct. 18, and voters are encouraged to early vote to avoid long lines on Election Day.
CBS19 has compiled a list of early voting locations, election information and sample ballots for East Texas counties.
STATEWIDE ELECTIONS
Proposition 1 (HJR 143) - "The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."
Proposition 2 (HJR 99) - "The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."
Proposition 3 (SJR 27) - "The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."
Proposition 4 (SJR 47) - "The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."
Proposition 5 (HJR 165) - "The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."
Proposition 6 (SJR 19) - "The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."
Proposition 7 (HJR 125) - "The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."
Proposition 8 (SJR 35) - "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."
ANDERSON COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Not yet available
Elections
ANGELINA COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
City of Lufkin Parks & Recreation Building - 516 Montrose St. in Lufkin
Diboll City Hall Council Room - 400 Kenley St. in Diboll
Huntington First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 802 N. Main St. in Huntington
Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 1034 E. Main St. in Zavalla
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Elections
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Not yet available
Elections
GREGG COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Gregg County Courthouse - 101 East Methvin Ave., Ste. 108, in Longview
Meadowbrook Country Club - 1306 Houston St., in Kilgore
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Elections
Kilgore ISD Bond Prop. A - Issuance of $109,000,000 bond for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
Kilgore ISD Bond Prop. B - Issuance of $4,000,000 bond by the Kilgore Independent School District for the R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
HARRISON COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Harrison County Elections Office - 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall
Waskom Sub-Courthouse - 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom
Gold Hall Community Center - 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville
Harleton Community Center - 4335 Community St. in Harleton
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Woodlawn Community Center - 199 Oak Lawn Ter. in Woodlawn
Woodland Hills Baptist Church - 2015 E. Loop 281 in Longview
Harrison County ESD 9 - 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields
T.J. Taylor Community Center - 15642 FM 134 in Karnack
Wiley College Pemberton Building - 711 Wile Ave. in Marshall
- Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 28 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Elections
HENDERSON COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Not yet available
Elections
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex - 203 W. Main St. in Nacogdoches
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Douglass ISD - 20712 FM 225 in Douglass
- Oct. 20 (7:30 a.m. - 4 :30 p.m.)
- Oct. 21 (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
- Oct. 22 (7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
- Oct. 27 (7:30 a.m. - 4 :30 p.m.)
- Oct. 28 (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
- Oct. 29 (7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
Elections
Douglass ISD Bond Prop. A - The issuance of $10,000,000 for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including a multi-purpose gymnasium, additional classrooms and laboratories for the high school, the purchase of new school buses and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
PANOLA COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Not yet available
Panola County Courthouse - 110 S. Sycamore St. in Carthage
Elections
RAINS COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Rains County Courthouse Annex - 220 W. Quitman St. in Emory
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
Elections
RUSK COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Rusk County Elections Office - 204 N. Main St. in Henderson
Kilgore Chandler St. Church of Christ - 2700 Chandler St. in Kilgore
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. -5 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Oct. 27 - Oct 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Elections
SMITH COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
The Hub - 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 23 - Oct. 24 (12 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 am. - 7 p.m.)
Whitehouse Municipal Court - 311 E. Main St. in Whitehouse
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (7 am. - 7 p.m.)
Elections
City of Overton City Council Place 2
City of Overton City Council Place 3
City of Overton Place 4
City of Overton Mayor
City of Whitehouse City Council Place 1
City of Whitehouse City Council Place 2
City of Whitehouse City Council Place3
Smith County Bond Prop. A - The issuance of $45,000,0000 tax bonds for road construction and improvements within Smith County
UPSHUR COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Upshur County Library - 702 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Upshur County Courthouse - 100 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer
- Oct. 25 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Oct. 26 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Elections
New Diana ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.116172 per $100 valuation in New Diana Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 0.2961013365 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $63,230.71
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Old Canton City Hall - 290 E. Tyler St. in Canton
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 22 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Fruitvale Water Supply - 141 VZCR 1910 in Fruitvale
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 19 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Oct. 20 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Oct. 21 - Oct. 22 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Oct. 25 - Oct. 26 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Oct. 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Elections
Vote to legalize the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption within city limits of Fruitvale.
WOOD COUNTY
Early Voting Locations
Wood County Annex Building - 200 W. Bermuda St. in Quitman
Elections
ESD 1 Prop. A - To authorize Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 a maximum ad valorem tax rate of ten cents on each $100 of taxable value of property.
ESD 1 Prop. B - To approve the ad valorem tax rate of $0.0525 per $100 valuation in Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 for the current tax year, a rate that is $0.0332 higher per $100 valuation than the voter approval tax rate of Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1, for the purpose of providing fire protection and emergency medical services. Last year, the ad valorem tax rate in Wood County Emergency Services District No. 1 was $0.0197 per $100 valuation.
