TYLER, Texas — Early voting numbers are rolling in for the "Rose City Runoff" between Shirley McKellar and Pamela Phoenix.

The Tyler City Council District 3 runoff election was necessary after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in May's General Election.

As of 7 p.m., McKellar has racked up 109 (88 early voting, 21 mail-in) votes to Phoenix's 97 (75 early voting, 22 mail-in).

The winner of tonight's election will take over for Ed Moore who was not eligible for re-election due to term limits. Council members may only serve a total of three two-year terms.

