Early Voting unavailable at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview due to power outage

The power is currently out at the middle school campus and the Broughton Recreation Center, which is an Early Voting site for Gregg County.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Friday morning crash has caused a power outage at an Early Voting center in Longview.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of Foster Middle School.

The city says the power outage has affected caused voting machines to go down.

"If you are early voting today, please use another location at this time," the city said in a statement.

Additional Gregg County voting sites include:

Gregg County Courthouse - 101 East Methvin Avenue, 1st Floor, Room 112, in Longview

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

October 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Judson Community Center - 1129 FM 1844 in Longview

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Kilgore Community Center - 622 Kay Street in Kilgore

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Longview Community Center - 500 East Whaley Street in Longview

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Community Connections - 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

White Oak Community Center - 100 East Center Street in White Oak

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sabine Old Elementary Cafeteria - 5331 Old Highway 135 in Gladewater (Liberty City)

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Elderville Community Center - 10450 Highway 349 in Longview

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Greggton Community Center - 3211 West Marshall Avenue in Longview

October 13 – 16 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 19 – 23 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

October 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

October 26 – 30 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)