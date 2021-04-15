USGS: 2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Harrison County

The depth of the earthquake was about 3.1 miles.

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Harrison County Thursday morning.

According go the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just before 12:15 a.m., about 5.6 miles southeast of Uncertain, near the site of the former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant.

The depth of the earthquake was about 3.1 miles.

If you felt the earthquake, you're urged to contact the USGS to report hat you experienced. You can do so by clicking here.

According to The University of Texas Institute of Geophysics (UTIG), in historical times no earthquake with magnitude larger than about 6 has occurred in Texas. However, seismographs near El Paso record small earthquakes with magnitude of 2 or smaller every few days. Nearly every year, earthquakes large enough to be felt by ordinary citizens occur somewhere in Texas.

"The largest earthquake in Texas history had a magnitude of about 6.0 and occurred on Aug. 16, 1931, near the town of Valentine, about two hours southeast of El Paso," the UTIG said. "It caused severe damage to adobe and brick structures in Valentine, and was felt by Texans as far away as Dallas."