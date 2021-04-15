USGS: 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattles area of Harrison County

The depth of the earthquake was about 3.1 miles.

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Harrison County Thursday morning.

According go the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred about 5.6 miles southeast of Uncertain, near the site of the former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant.

