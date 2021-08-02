East Mountain teen charged with double murder after shooting in Upshur County

Nichlous Cole Williams, 19, was booked into the Upshur County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Mountain teen has been charged with two counts of murder after a shooting Sunday.

Nichlous Cole Williams, 19, was booked into the Upshur County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:43 p.m., officials responded to 154 Posey Road in East Mountain for a shooting incident that left two people dead.

Leonard Faris Gibson, 66, and Denene Suzanne Mosley, 53, both of East Mountain, were both found dead at the scene. The bodies were transported to Tyler for autopsies.

Upshur County deputies received information as to the whereabouts of the suspect and responded to a nearby residence where he was taken into custody.