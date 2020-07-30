East Texas attorney indicted for allegedly smuggling meth into jail

If convicted, Bryan Simmons faces a minimum of five years and as much as life in federal prison.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — A 49-year-old Cass County attorney has been indicted for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Bryan Lee Simmons was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 18, 2020, and charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and using a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking. After his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne, he was ordered detained pending trial.

According to the indictment, from at least July 2019 and continuing to about August 2019, Simmons agreed with others to distribute methamphetamine. Specifically, on August 29, 2019, he possessed methamphetamine that he intended to distribute. During and in relation to those crimes, he possessed a pistol.