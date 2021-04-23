East Texas community rallies around family who lost everything in house fire

"By the time I got here it was totally engulfed in flames." homeowner Regina King said. "They just told us it was gone." King's family moved to Wills Point about eight months ago. Her children are all adopted and have special needs.

"This was supposed to be their place where they could rest their head and know that they were safe and going to be here and nothing bad was supposed to ever happen here," King said. "I didn’t know what I was going to do with the kids. I didn’t know what I was going to tell them. I didn’t know how I was going to get them close you know we live on a limited income, but the community has just been amazing. The schools have reached out to the kids, my neighbor started a GoFundMe."