East Texas teen arrested after 4th of July weekend shooting leaves 17-year-old dead

Christopher Wansley was booked into the Smith County Jail for manslaughter and was released on $250,00 bond.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas teen is behind bars after a 4th of July weekend shooting left another teen dead.

According to the Tyler Police Department on Saturday, around 11:45 p.m., police responded to an apartment at 205 Chimney Rock Dr. on reports of a shooting.

Police say three people were playing with a gun when Christopher Wansley, 17, of Jacksonville, shot another teen in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.